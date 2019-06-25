Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Gets Engaged And Recruits Charlotte Crosby As Bridesmaid

Holly Hagan got engaged in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The 26-year-old reality star shared an emotional video of her boyfriend, of two years, proposing to her in Ibiza.

Holly Hagan - who first joined Geordie Shore in 2011 - announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend, Jacob, by uploading a video of the proposal to her Instagram.

The pair were in Ibiza when he popped the question, and Holly wrote to her 3.7m Instagram followers "I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, or that we and everybody else managed to keep it a secret for the last couple of weeks."

On their second anniversary, Jacob asked Holly to marry him, on the island where the pair first met. "I was honestly in shock, I believed for such a long time that I didn’t deserve to be loved, But I was so wrong," continued Holly.

She went on to praise her fiancé, saying that he was "everything [Holly] was told [she] didn't deserve", and thanked him for being patient, caring and laid-back.

"Thank you for accepting every single part of me, past, present and now future. Thank you for seeing how f***ing fabulous I actually am and for telling me every single day. And thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world," she captioned the images.

It wasn't just Holly and Jacob who had to keep the big news a secret; her fellow Geordie Shore cast members - including Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei - commented their praise, and relief to finally be able to talk about it.

The host of Just Tattoo of Us, Charlotte, wrote "AHHHHHHHH ITS OUT!! I love you so much and I am so so so so happy CANNOT WAIT TO BE BRIDESMAID," while Sophie said "YESSSS ITS FINALLY NO LONGER A SECRET! I CANT WAIT TO BE BRIDESMAID".