Chloe Ferry's Return To Geordie Shore Sees Fans Brand Her A 'Liar'

Chloe Ferry's back filming for Geordie Shore despite saying she wasn't. Picture: Instagram/ @ChloeFerry

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry will in fact be returning to the upcoming series after announcing she wasn't just one month ago.

Chloe Ferry has surprised everyone by announcing that she will in fact be starring on the upcoming series of Geordie Shore after taking to Twitter back in May to say she won't be on the next series, which has left some dubbing the reality star a 'liar.'

No I am not going back this series sorry x https://t.co/AWN5jkNCIY — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) May 29, 2019

The 23-year-old posted an Instagram from inside the infamous Georgie Shore house, captioned:

"Back filming in the Geordie House" and another snap alongside the newest recruit to the show, 21-year-old Talia Chung, leaving many confused as she'd announced she was missing this series out.

The news came just after a messy and public split from co-star Sam Gowland back in May where she accused him of cheating on her and messaging other girls just hours after they broke up.

However, as the pair quickly reconciled and got back together, it seems Chloe had a change of heart and decided to return to the MTV reality show, but not everyone is happy with her sudden change of heart and have dubbed the reality star a 'liar.'

Fans brand Chloe Ferry a 'liar' for returning to Geordie Shore. Picture: Instagram

Others defended the star, arguing that as she and Sam are still together it's only natural that she would want to return to the show they first met on and are ecstatic the drama queen will be back on their screens once more.

Many were also confused that she was also allowed to post photos from inside the house- as phones are usually strictly off limits to the stars- maybe she's shaking things up on the show in 2019!

Chloe Ferry returns to Geordie Shore. Picture: Instagram

