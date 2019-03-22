Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Bravely Opens Up About Her Insecurities And Struggles With Acne

22 March 2019, 14:32

Holly Hagan opened up about her struggles with acne.
Holly Hagan opened up about her struggles with acne. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star showed her fans she’s just like them by sharing a photo of her skin without make up.

Holly Hagan has bravely opened up about her struggles with acne and the insecurities it causes her in her Instagram story.

Four New Geordie Shore Cast Members Revealed – Here’s Who Will Be Joining The Reality Show

The former Geordie Shore star shared a photo of her chin without make up on, telling fans, “I can't even bring myself to post the video of my skin because it's that horrific and its embarrassing.

Holly got seriously honest with her followers.
Holly got seriously honest with her followers. Picture: Instagram

"I'm the most stressed I've ever been in my life, my skins broke out into tiny little white heads everywhere and my mouth is full of ulcers. I've cancelled my holiday with my friends and literally cried all night to my boyfriend."

She also explained how she had been on a photoshoot with some beautiful models, which made her feel even more insecure about her skin.

Holly wrote, “I did a shoot with the most beautiful girls yesterday and I can't tell you how self conscious I was.

Holly Hagan shared her insecurities with her followers.
Holly Hagan shared her insecurities with her followers. Picture: Instagram

“Obviously everyone was so lovely and reassuring but I'm looking in the mirror like my chin looks like it has Rice Crispys stuck to it. You feel so embarrassed.”

She added that the reason she chose to be so open about it is so that other girls know that not everything you see on social media is real.

Holly explained, “With everything that's been going on recently I feel we have a responsibility to show that our lives are not perfect. I don't want you to look at the things I'm doing and think I have the perfect life when actually I'm sat crying into my Chinese."

Holly normally posts photos of her looking flawless on social media, often from recent photoshoots so fans will be able to relate to her not looking perfectly done-up all the time.

Holly also recently revealed that she won’t be in the next series of Geordie Shore full time, but she will make cameos in the raucous reality programme every now and again.

