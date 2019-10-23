Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Having A Baby With Ex-Girlfriend Talia Oatway

23 October 2019, 11:58

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers announces he's going to be a dad
Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers announces he's going to be a dad. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: aaroncgshore

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has announced his ex-girlfriend is pregnant, just days after the pair split.

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers is going to become a dad, after announcing his ex-girlfriend Talia Oatway is pregnant.

The pair each took to their Instagram pages to announce the news, with Aaron sharing ultrasounds of the baby and writing: "The BEST surprises are the 1s you don’t expect.... I’m going to be a DADDY!!! Can’t wait to meet you @talia.oatway."

Fellow Geordie Shore star - and fellow new dad - was among the first celebrities to congratulate the reality star, commenting: "Secrets out congrats again mate welcome to daddy club."

Meanwhile, Talia shared a professional photograph to her 124,000 Instagram followers showing her, Aaron, and her daughter Siennah from a previous relationship, cradling the new baby bump.

Talia captioned the post: "When 3 become 4, my little world is complete #babychalmers."

Just days ago it was reported that Aaron and Talia had split after two years together, with a number of eagle-eyed fans spotting that the pair had unfollowed each other on social media. The couple first got together in June 2017.

Aaron was a regular on Geordie Shore from 2014 but quit the MTV show last year to focus on his MMA fighting career.

It's an exciting time as there a quite a few Geordie Shore babies on the way. Aaron's ex-girlfriend Marnie Simpson is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Casey Johnson.

