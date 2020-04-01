Is Gavin And Stacey Coming Back In 2020?

Gavin and Stacey fans want to know if there will be more episodes of the BBC sitcom. Picture: BBC

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special had us all hoping the series would be back for good with new episodes in 2020.

Gavin and Stacey will be back on our screens in the coming weeks, as the BBC have switched up their schedule to provide a much-needed lift to the nation.

The episodes playing on Saturday nights will be re-runs of the series which ran from 2007 to 2010, reminding us of the hilarious antics of the likes of Nessa, Uncle Bryn, Smithy, Gwen, and the legendary Pam and Mick.

The BBC sitcom returned for a hilarious, one-off special on Christmas Day in 2019 and the brief return to Barry/Billericay had viewers hoping for a brand new series, something writers James Corden and Ruth Jones have often hinted at, but never confirmed.

The Christmas special even left with an ideal storyline for potential future episodes, after Nessa proposed to Smithy!

Is Gavin and Stacey coming back in 2020?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special was a huge hit with fans. Picture: PA

Gavin and Stacey are, technically, coming back for 2020 – but only in the older episodes which the BBC are about to air over the next few weeks.

When the re-runs begin, fans will no doubt have questions all over again as to whether there will be new series of the show, especially as the Christmas special was such a hit.

Will there be a series 4 of Gavin and Stacey?

Creators of the series James Corden and Ruth Jones have often teased future episodes, but have never officially confirmed they’re continuing the show.

Speaking at the NTA Awards in January, Ruth Jones told Metro.co.uk: “We had no idea whether after 10 years people would be interested still. We thought a few people would watch it but we did not expect eight-and-a-half million.

“It was a shock – a lovely shock and a huge compliment. We don’t have any plans at all (for a new series). That’s the truth.”

She added the fact she and James live on different continents makes it difficult for them to sit down and get creative.

Meanwhile, Mick actor Larry Lamb has urged fans to ‘keep up the pressure’ in demanding another series.

Gavin and Stacey airs on Saturday 4 April at 8.15pm on BBC One.

