Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4

Gavin and Stacey actor Oscar Hartland, who played Neil the baby, let slip another series of the BBC hit could be on the cards.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special delighted long-term fans of the show on Christmas Day, especially as the ending left open the possibility for another series.

And Oscar Hartland, who played Neil the baby, Nessa and Smithy’s son, reckons there could be a fourth season of the sitcom.

Quizzed on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, Oscar revealed he had asked James Corden while filming on whether there would be another series.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special went down a treat with viewers. Picture: BBC

He said: "I did ask James in the process of filming. He said it's just what the people want.

"Me, I would love it to happen. It really depends what other people think about it and whether they like it or not."

The Christmas special, which came 10 years after the hit series ended, went down a treat with viewers, after Ruth Jones’ character Nessa proposed to Smithy in the final scene.

Fans are now keen for the stars to revive the show for good.

Oscar also opened up about auditioning for the role of Baby Neil again, after starring on the show when he was a tot all those years ago.

He explained: "I didn't really get my hopes up as there were other people who did acting. I was in a couple of newspapers and they noticed me.

"I did my audition in Cardiff. A few weeks later I found out I got the job. It was really cool.

"I thought I was getting a different part but I actually got Neil. I was really excited about filming."

The young actor even gave up going on holiday to Florida so he could star in Gavin and Stacey once more.

