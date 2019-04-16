Game Of Thrones, Season 8: Fans Spot Hodor In First Episode Of Eighth Series

16 April 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 11:25

Game of Thrones fans were quick to notice a reference to Hodor - who died in the sixth season - in the first episode of the brand new season.

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones aired this weekend and saw the likes of Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Joe Dempsie - who went as far as to torture a fan to avoid leaking spoilers - make a return.

In the episode titled 'Winterfell', Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arrived at the North keep, and in one scene, some of the millions of viewers noticed a homage to Hodor.

The supporting character passed away in the sixth season, but some heard someone shout "Hodor" in the crowd scene, in the character's voice.

While many believe this simply to be an easter egg hidden to surprise fans, others believe that this could be one of Game of Thrones' iconic twists and could see the character making a return - especially as his voice could be heard during a monumental scene for Bran; a character close to Hodor.

Kristian Nairn played Hodor in the series Game of Thrones
Kristian Nairn played Hodor in the series Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

Unsurprisingly, HBO have neither confirmed nor denied Hodor's appearance in the episode; and with five more episodes, we will have to wait and see whether or not he'll be holding any more doors.

