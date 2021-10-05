Game Of Thrones Fans Notice Iron Throne Is ‘Much More Accurate’ In House Of The Dragon Trailer

5 October 2021, 12:36 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 12:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of The Dragon, is on its way to TV screens and fans are hyped the iron throne is finally an accurate representation.

Diehard fans couldn’t get past the fact the throne in Game of Thrones didn’t look anything like the description depicted in the book, so the new trailer for House of The Dragon will make a lot of fans very happy.

HBO dropped the first teaser for the GoT spin-off and while it didn’t give too much away about the storyline, it did hint at what fans can expect.

What Do The Symbols On The Squid Game Masks Mean?

As well as getting a first look at the cast, including Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cook, fans got a glimpse of the throne, the ‘seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms’, which has been given an upgrade.

The House of the Dragons trailer gave us a first look at the cast
The House of the Dragons trailer gave us a first look at the cast. Picture: HBO
The throne is 'more accurate' to the GoT books according to diehard fans
The throne is 'more accurate' to the GoT books according to diehard fans. Picture: HBO

“The Iron Throne is looking much more book accurate for #HouseOfTheDragon,” one fan pointed out on Twitter.

“THE THRONE AS DESCRIBED IN THE BOOKS!!!!” Wrote another.

“The accurate throne,” tweeted a third, alongside the new photos.

“FINALLY WE CAN THIS IRON THRONE ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGONS LOOK LIKE THIS BUT MY EXPECTATION IS MORE THAN THIS,” wrote someone else.

An excerpt from the book describes the throne as: "Have you ever seen the Iron Throne? The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up and melted.”

For reference, here's a picture of the original iron throne used in Game of Thrones:

The iron throne used in Game of Thrones
The iron throne used in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

House of the Dragon was announced two years ago, it will be based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, which centres around the history of the Targaryen family.

It’s set two centuries before the novels GoT was based on, Ice and Fire.

House of the Dragon is expected to be released in 2022 on HBO Max’s streaming service.

