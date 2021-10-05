WATCH: The Game Of Thrones Spin Off Trailer For 'House Of The Dragon' Is Here

By Capital FM

A trailer for the Game of Thrones spin-off show has finally been released – here's a sneak peek into the upcoming fantasy television series, House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones is back!

The trailer for the long-awaited spin-off series for the ridiculously successful fantasy drama, House of the Dragon, arrived on Tuesday.

Plans for another series within the world of the extremely successful HBO show were first unveiled by Warner Media in October of 2019.

The House of the Dragon trailer dropped on Tuesday. Picture: HBO

The teaser trailer for House of the Dragon gives fans a first look into the adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.

Fire and Blood delves deeper into the history of the infamous Targaryen family, the story is 200 years before the beginning of the original book A Song of Ice and Fire.

The prequel series draws its subject matter from on the Fire and Blood novel that was released in 2018.

Olivia Cooke is on the cast for House of the Dragon. Picture: HBO

The Game of Thrones prequel will arrive in 2022. Picture: HBO

HBO's latest trailer shows off the talented cast of the upcoming series, previewing scenes of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame and Olivia Cooke from Ready Player One.

Other actors that have nabbed a highly coveted role on the Game of Thrones spin-off are Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifan, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint among others.

A concrete release date is yet to be announced but the teaser confirmed that the series will be released next year!

