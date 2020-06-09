Friends Co-Creator Apologises For Not Making The Show More Diverse

Friends starred Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Picture: Facebook

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of beloved series Friends, says she now wishes she made the show more diverse, according to reports.

Writer and producer, Marta Kauffman - who's best known for co-creating Friends - says she wishes she made the show more diverse.

Whilst speaking at ATX TV Festival 2020, the producer (who also co-created Netflix's Grace and Frankie) said "I wish I knew then what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions.

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Friends?

"We've always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn't do enough," said Marta. "Now all I can think about is what can I do, what can I do differently.

"How can I run my show in a new way? That's something I wish I knew when I started showrunning but all the way up through last year."

Marta Kauffman also acted as a casting director in the series which saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer star as the titular friends.

Marta Kauffman apologises for Friends' lack of diversity. Picture: Facebook

Recently, some of the cast members have even questioned the series' lack of on-screen diversity, with David - who played Ross Geller - admitting he "campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour."

Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay spoke to The Sunday Times about a remake of Friends, saying "Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure."

Fans across the planet were excited to see the recently-announced Friends reunion special on WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform in May.

However, due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, production on the episode has been delayed, pushing back the official release.

According to a company spokesperson, there is now no release date for the episode, as of yet, but they still anticipate releasing HBO Max with the Friends reunion special.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip