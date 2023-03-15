Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Are Starring In A New Film Together

15 March 2023, 15:52

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will star in a romance drama together
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will star in a romance drama together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have been cast in movie together.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are the romcom pairing we never knew we needed until this week and Deadline have confirmed the stars are in talks to appear in We Live In Time, a romantic drama which will be both ‘funny’ and ‘deeply moving’ according to reports.

The film, which will be directed by BAFTA-winning John Crowley and has Benedict Cumberbatch listed as an executive producer, will hopefully begin shooting later this year.

23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish

Florence and Andrew presented an award at the Oscars together on Sunday and the internet was set alight with pictures and clips of their interactions.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield went viral after presenting an Oscar together
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield went viral after presenting an Oscar together. Picture: Getty
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have made fans' dreams come true with the news they're in a movie together
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have made fans' dreams come true with the news they're in a movie together. Picture: Getty

We Live In Time would be another addition to Florence’s busy schedule; this year she has three films coming out including A Good Person opposite Morgan Freeman, Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, and Dune part two alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Andrew has just starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, which led to his Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, and he’s also set to star in Hot Air, where he’ll play entrepreneur Richard Branson in a series about the growth of Virgin Airways.

Florence’s on-screen talents aren’t her only skillset either, the actress has recently been showcasing her singing abilities and recently dropped a music video for the song she has with her brother Toby Sebastian, ‘Midnight’, which they released in 2021.

The siblings filmed their duet in their family’s restaurant Kazbar which is in their hometown of Oxford.

Is there no end to this star's talents?!

