First Dates Waitress Laura Tott Gets Engaged To Secret Boyfriend

3 June 2021, 10:17

First Dates' Laura Tott is engaged
First Dates' Laura Tott is engaged. Picture: Channel 4 / Laura Tott/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Laura Tott, famous for being one of the waitresses on First Dates, is engaged to her mystery boyfriend.

Laura Tott keeps her boyfriend off of social media to ensure their relationship stays private, but she couldn’t resist sharing the news she’s engaged.

The First Dates waitress, who has worked on the show since 2013, got engaged during a romantic holiday to Portugal with her boyfriend.

Here's The Confirmed Love Island 2021 Start Date – And It’s Soon

Sharing a picture of the glistening ring on social media as she posed by a swimming pool, Laura wrote: “Well I better get planning that hen do… always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon. Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine.”

Laura Tott got engaged during a holiday to Portugal
Laura Tott got engaged during a holiday to Portugal. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She also posted a few pictures on Instagram Stories of the ring, calling her boyfriend’s proposal “the easiest yes ever.”

Laura and her boyfriend clearly celebrated the milestone in a big way, as she later wrote to her 213k followers: “Thank you so so much for all the messages, I can’t reply cos I’ve had too many beers but I’ve read every single one.”

The 26-year-old has been inundated with congratulatory messages since announcing her news.

However, First Dates viewers won’t get a glimpse of the ring on the series anytime soon as Laura didn’t appear in the latest series.

Laura Tott looked so happy after announcing the news
Laura Tott looked so happy after announcing the news. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram
Laura Tott left First Dates earlier this year
Laura Tott left First Dates earlier this year. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She revealed earlier this year that after the show re-located to Manchester she wasn’t able to join the team.

Channel 4 also hired new locals among some of the original cast members, including Merlin the barman and of course Fred Sirieix, the Maitre D’.

In a statement to her followers Laura, who became a paramedic before the pandemic, said she wouldn’t have been able to fit the filming schedule in anyway.

She did promise she’s “very much still part of the First Dates family” and hoped to be back soon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Khloe Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

Lizzo has tried the latest viral TikTok trend where people are pairing watermelons with mustard

Lizzo Tries Viral Watermelon And Mustard TikTok Trend & Her Reaction Is Everything

Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more

You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman

Liam Payne Recalls Louis Tomlinson ‘Abandoning Him When He Almost Got Arrested’

Love Island bosses have addressed the rumours about casting LGBTQ+ contestants

Why Love Island 2021 Won’t Be Casting LGBTQ+ Contestants Amid 'Diverse Line-Up'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne