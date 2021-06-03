First Dates Waitress Laura Tott Gets Engaged To Secret Boyfriend

First Dates' Laura Tott is engaged. Picture: Channel 4 / Laura Tott/Instagram

Laura Tott, famous for being one of the waitresses on First Dates, is engaged to her mystery boyfriend.

Laura Tott keeps her boyfriend off of social media to ensure their relationship stays private, but she couldn’t resist sharing the news she’s engaged.

The First Dates waitress, who has worked on the show since 2013, got engaged during a romantic holiday to Portugal with her boyfriend.

Sharing a picture of the glistening ring on social media as she posed by a swimming pool, Laura wrote: “Well I better get planning that hen do… always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon. Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine.”

Laura Tott got engaged during a holiday to Portugal. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She also posted a few pictures on Instagram Stories of the ring, calling her boyfriend’s proposal “the easiest yes ever.”

Laura and her boyfriend clearly celebrated the milestone in a big way, as she later wrote to her 213k followers: “Thank you so so much for all the messages, I can’t reply cos I’ve had too many beers but I’ve read every single one.”

The 26-year-old has been inundated with congratulatory messages since announcing her news.

However, First Dates viewers won’t get a glimpse of the ring on the series anytime soon as Laura didn’t appear in the latest series.

Laura Tott looked so happy after announcing the news. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

Laura Tott left First Dates earlier this year. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She revealed earlier this year that after the show re-located to Manchester she wasn’t able to join the team.

Channel 4 also hired new locals among some of the original cast members, including Merlin the barman and of course Fred Sirieix, the Maitre D’.

In a statement to her followers Laura, who became a paramedic before the pandemic, said she wouldn’t have been able to fit the filming schedule in anyway.

She did promise she’s “very much still part of the First Dates family” and hoped to be back soon.

