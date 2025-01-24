Evan Peters' return to American Horror Story teased by Ryan Muphy

24 January 2025, 17:22

Evan Peters is "interested" in returning to American Horror Story if the role is right
Evan Peters is "interested" in returning to American Horror Story if the role is right. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, FX
Katie Louise Smith

Katie Louise Smith

"I’m excited that Evan — in the right part — would be interested."

American Horror Story fans – Ryan Murphy has shared some great news about Evan Peters and it sounds like he's down to finally return to the iconic series.

Following on from the delayed AHS: Delicate, FX's horror anthology series is now gearing up to release its 13th (!) season with co-creator Murphy teasing that the series could hit our screens "much sooner than we think".

On top of that, he's also revealed that beloved AHS legacy cast member Evan will finally return after skipping several seasons. Will that be in AHS season 13? It's unclear, but based on Ryan's comments, Evan will be back at some point...

Will Evan Peters be in American Horror Story season 13?

Evan Peters has appeared in 9 out of 12 seasons of American Horror Story
Evan Peters has appeared in 9 out of 12 seasons of American Horror Story. Picture: FX

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while promoting Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ryan teased when we could expect the upcoming season of AHS. He said: "I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think."

While that comment doesn't 100% confirm that they'll be in season 13, Ryan did later go on to give more of a definitive answer about Evan's eventual return in an interview with TheWrap.

Discussing the future of the series and whether he would be at the helm, Ryan said: "I’ve talked to Sarah Paulson about a thing that she and I would do with Evan [Peters]. Obviously, if we do that, then I would do that."

He then went on to add: "Now I’m excited that Sarah is interested in it again, I’m excited that Evan — in the right part — would be interested."

Of course, nothing is confirmed but for long-time AHS fans, the possibility of Evan returning is very exciting.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's last season of American Horror Story was in 2021's Double Feature
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's last season of American Horror Story was in 2021's Double Feature. Picture: Getty

Evan has appeared in 9 out of the 12 seasons of American Horror Story – he does not appear in 1984, NYC or Delicate. His last appearance was in 2021's Double Feature but he only appeared in Part 1 - Red Tide.

Following the brutal roles of Kai in AHS: Cult and Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix's Monsters, Evan has taken a step back from darker roles and projects. In the past, he's opened up about how much those characters have taken a toll on him mentally.

If and when he does return to American Horror Story, it sounds like he'll play a much lighter role.

