The Ending Of Florence Pugh's 'The Wonder' Explained

18 November 2022, 17:12

By Kathryn Knight

Florence Pugh's 'The Wonder' is all anyone can talk about and the ending is unexpected to say the least.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*This article contains mentions of child abuse*

The Wonder is Florence Pugh's latest movie to receive rave reviews from critics and film fanatics alike, following the story of an English nurse called Lib (Pugh) who must observe the infamous 'fasting girl', an 11-year-old who claims to have not eaten in four months.

The locals believe the child, Anna, is a religious phenomenon, but Lib begins to find out otherwise.

Inside The Falling For Christmas Soundtrack: All The Songs Featured In The Festive Netflix Film

Over two weeks, Lib must keep watch of Anna, who claims to be surviving on 'manna from heaven' while also finding out her dark past. The film's ending contains a twist no one saw coming, but what do the final scenes mean?

The Wonder ending explained

The Wonder on Netflix stars Florence Pugh
The Wonder on Netflix stars Florence Pugh. Picture: Netflix

Viewers soon figure out that Anna is receiving food from her mum, who passes it through her mouth when she kisses her.

During an emotional scene, Anna explains the reason she stopped eating is because she believes her late brother will be able to get into heaven rather than hell.

She calls their relationship 'double love', seeing herself as a wife as well as a sister, alluding to the fact she was abused.

Lib tries to help Anna by separating her from her family, but her condition worsens and she quickly becomes frail. The nurses tries to convince the council that the child is dying and that they must intervene, but the community want to keep the idea of a religious miracle alive.

The Wonder sees 11-year-old Anna 'fasting' for four months
The Wonder sees 11-year-old Anna 'fasting' for four months. Picture: Netflix
The community don't want to intervene with Anna
The community don't want to intervene with Anna. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the film Lib fakes Anna's death by asking the journalist she's befriended, Will, to take the child to Dublin before she sets her house on fire and tells the council the young girl died.

After arriving in England, Lib reunites with Will and Anna, who now goes by the name 'Nan' after believing she was reborn. The three of them pose as a family and flee to Sydney.

The ending pans away from the film's set and shows the studio itself, the same as the movie's opening. Narrator Niamh Algar is seen dressed in modern clothing to remind the audience that what they've watched is fiction, and it's up to them how they interpret the story, just as Lib chose to adopt Anna's version of reality in order to understand it.

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Wilde's children have bonded with her boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s Two Kids Have Bonded With ‘Superhero’ Boyfriend Harry Styles

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is engaged

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Engaged To Boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Molly-Mae's family 'warned' her

Molly-Mae Hague's Family Warned Her Against Becoming A 'Young Mum'

Jill Scott had a cockroach removed from her ear after a trial on I'm A Celeb

WATCH: I’m A Celebrity Medics Called To Remove Cockroach From Jill Scott’s Ear After Bushtucker Trial

Luca and Gemma had been on the rocks

Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Nearly Broke Up Multiple Times Before

Love Island

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star