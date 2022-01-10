Emily In Paris Confirmed For Series 3 And 4

Emily in Paris has been renewed for series 3 and 4. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Emily in Paris is coming back for two more series on Netflix after the show confirmed it’s been renewed for seasons three and four.

We don’t know a single person who didn’t spend their Christmas break binge-watching Emily in Paris so it will be French music to a lot of ears to learn the series starring Lily Collins has been confirmed for series three and four.

Season two only just dropped last month, ending on the biggest cliffhanger we’ve seen on TV in years.

The show confirmed today [Monday 10 January]: “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!”

Sylvie plans to start her own marketing firm in Emily in Paris series 3. Picture: Netflix

Lily herself, aka Emily, couldn’t wait to share the news on Instagram too, sharing a series of selfies of her celebrating in her Emily in Paris pyjamas.

She told followers: “Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!

“I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way.

“Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…”

Emily must make big decisions about her future in Emily in Paris series 3. Picture: Netflix

Season two of the Netflix hit ended with Emily’s future undecided after Sylvie offered her a new job at a marketing firm she will be starting with colleagues Julien and Luc.

Emily was sent over to Paris in series one by her company in replace of her pregnant boss, with the intention of returning to Chicago after a year for a promotion.

She’ll have to decide in series three whether to accept Sylvie’s offer and stay in Paris or head back to Chicago as planned.

However, in Paris she not only fell in love with her neighbour and good friend Camille’s boyfriend, Gabriel, but she fell in love with the city.

Not only must she now make up her mind about her career she must also decide what her heart wants, after preparing to confess her feelings to Gabriel before discovering he was back together with Camille.

This all came after London lad Alfie – who she'd been dating after they met at French lessons – dropped the bombshell he was heading home and whether she wanted to try a long-distance relationship – if she stayed in Paris that is!

Emily in Paris? More like Emily in a Pickle!

