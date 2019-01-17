Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Film Is Getting A Live-Action Remake

Fans can expect a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. Picture: Youtube

Disney is rolling out a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.

Disney have announced that a live-action remake of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is now in the works.

The Disney adventure follows Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who spends his time locked away in a tower.

Quasimodo longs to be with other people when the beautiful young woman catches the attention of Quasimodo's guardian, Frollo and he must help to keep her out of his clutches.

According to reports, the live-action version will be written by award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang with music by the original Oscar-winning composers, Alan Menken, and Stephen Schwartz.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame animated film. Picture: Youtube

According to Deadline, David Hoberman, who runs Mandeville with Todd Lieberman, has been insisting on a live-action Hunchback for over 30 years with an early attempt leading to the animated film and a limited series on ABC.

Though no casting decisions have been made, it is rumoured co-producer Josh Gad could potentially play the Quasimodo.

Fans can expect the remake to pull from not only the animated film but also the 1831 Victor Hugo novel.

Though there is no firm date yet, other Disney live-action remakes to out for in 2019 include Aladdin, The Lion King, and Dumbo.

