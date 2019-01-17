Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Film Is Getting A Live-Action Remake

17 January 2019, 15:22

Fans can expect a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.
Fans can expect a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. Picture: Youtube

Disney is rolling out a live-action version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame.

Disney have announced that a live-action remake of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is now in the works.

The Disney adventure follows Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who spends his time locked away in a tower.

Quasimodo longs to be with other people when the beautiful young woman catches the attention of Quasimodo's guardian, Frollo and he must help to keep her out of his clutches.

Ariana Grande Fans Tracked Down The Man Who Sold Her The Actual '7 Rings'

According to reports, the live-action version will be written by award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang with music by the original Oscar-winning composers, Alan Menken, and Stephen Schwartz.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame animated film.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame animated film. Picture: Youtube

According to Deadline, David Hoberman, who runs Mandeville with Todd Lieberman, has been insisting on a live-action Hunchback for over 30 years with an early attempt leading to the animated film and a limited series on ABC.

Though no casting decisions have been made, it is rumoured co-producer Josh Gad could potentially play the Quasimodo.

Fans can expect the remake to pull from not only the animated film but also the 1831 Victor Hugo novel.

Though there is no firm date yet, other Disney live-action remakes to out for in 2019 include Aladdin, The Lion King, and Dumbo.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Disney News!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed
Netflix's Sex Education's Aimee and Adam are dating IRL.

Netflix’s Sex Education Couple Adam and Aimee Are Dating In Real Life & They’re Too Cute
Cheryl has been unlucky in love.

Cheryl Inundated With Offers From Fans After Revealing She’d Date A ‘Sainsbury’s Shelf-Stacker’

Cheryl

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters
Ariana Grande buying her 7 rings from Tiffany & Co jeweller Tony Jabaly

Ariana Grande Fans Tracked Down The Man Who Sold Her The Actual '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Lucy Watson & James Dunmore have been dating since 2015.

James Dunmore & Lucy Watson’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Dating? Are They Engaged?
Kylie Jenner leg scar

Kylie Jenner Leg Scar: How Did The Kardashian Star Really Get The Mark On Her Leg
Made In Chelsea's James Dunmore is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019

Who Is James Dunmore? Made In Chelsea Star’s Net Worth, Girlfriend And Instagram Revealed
Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself