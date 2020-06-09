Fake Disney's Live-Action Hercules Cast Leaves Fans Divided

Noah Centineo was seemingly cast as Hercules in the live-action adaptation. Picture: Getty (L); Disney (R)

Noah Centineo was seemingly cast as the titular role in the 'leaked' roster for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Hercules.

Disney is set to release plenty of live-action adaptations of their animated classics, including The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey.

'#Hercules' quickly became the top trend on Twitter after one user posted what seemed to be the cast line-up for the highly anticipated film.

Set in a similar style to when Disney announced the cast for The Lion King, which included Beyoncé and Donald Glover, this line-up saw Noah Centineo as Hercules, with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer as Megara.

However, this roster is apparently fake - Disney have not posted it anywhere, and it turns out to just be the work of one hopeful fan.

Other cast members that appear on the list include Jeff Goldblum as the antagonist, Hades, Glee's Amber Riley as Thalia, one of the Muses, and Danny DeVito reprising his role of Philoctetes.

While many fans were keen to see some of the casting choices, others were less-than-excited for the prospect of To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo as Hercules.

Jodie Comer was 'cast' as Megara in Disney's live-action Hercules. Picture: Getty

One Disney fan wrote "NOAH CENTINEO AS HERCULES?! EVERYTHING IS SO PERFECT EXCEPT FOR HIM NO NO NO NO," while another posted "The way I thought this was real and had rant about how wrong Noah is for this part is scary..."

Others got creative with the line-up, with one casting Mr Bean's Rowan Atkinson as Hercules, with Miss Vanjie of RuPaul's Drag Race fame as his love interest, Meg.

I am beyond excited for Disney's live-action #Hercules pic.twitter.com/bJ7hIkjx3Y — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) June 8, 2020

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, there have been rumours that Chris Pratt, Armie Hammer and Chris Hemsworth have all been approached for the leading role.

Josh Gad - who played Olaf in Disney's Frozen - recently turned down the role of Philoctetes, insisting that the only one who should play the Satyr was Danny DeVito, who voiced him in the 1997 original.

Lol. No. No. No. I will not be playing Phil. There is only one man who should be playing Phil and his name is @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/vbjPiM8iar — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 30, 2020

