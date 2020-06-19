Denise Van Outen's Net Worth As She Appears On Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise Van Outen's net worth as she stars on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Getty Images/ Channel 4 Gogglebox

Denise Van Outen has been a staple of British showbiz for years and has earned millions working as an actress, presenter and singer. So how much is the Celebrity Gogglebox star worth?

Denise Van Outen has worked in all areas of the showbiz industry over the years- acting, dancing, singing, judging, voiceover work on The Only Way Is Essex, and as a result, the Celebrity Gogglebox star has earned herself millions.

The Cast Of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: The Famous Faces Joining The New Series

Denise Van Outen has an estimated net worth of £3million according to networthbuzz.com thanks to a long and successful TV and stage acting career, as well as various presenting roles and endorsement deals!

Starting her career on the West End, she went on to judge alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber on Any Dream Will Do, has acted on Eastenders, competed on The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing, and a regular panelist on Loose Women.

Celebs lucky enough to land a spot on Strictly are well-known to be paid tens of thousands of pounds, and she's also had massive endorsement deals with Morrisons, Scholl, TotallyMoney and Matalan to name but a few.

Denise put her countryside Kent home on the market for £1.4million in 2018 after becoming bored of living 'in the middle of nowhere' and has since moved in with her boyfriend, Eddie Boxshall, who is also starring on Gogglebox.

The pair live in Chelmsford, Essex in what looks like, from their Instagram, a gorgeous, large house with a massive lawn- and hot tub!

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gogglebox News