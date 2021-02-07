Who Is Dancing On Ice Professional Skater Vicky Ogden? Age, Marriage & Instagram Revealed

Vicky Ogden called up to 'Dancing On Ice' with Matt Richardson. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @vickyogden

Vicky Ogden is the professional skater hitting the 'Dancing On Ice' rink with Matt Richardson after Rufus Hound was kicked out the competition- and here's everything you need to know about her from her husband, age and Instagram.

Professional skater Vicky Ogden has found herself thrust into the spotlight as she and celebrity Dancing On Ice partner Matt Richardson are called up to the compete.

Vicky is a seasoned pro' and the school director of International School of Skating, has some very cute kids and fun behind the scenes videos of her and Matt getting ready to compete!

Let's find out everything about her...

Vicky and Matt They are replacing Rufus Hound and his partner after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after already missing two weeks of live shows.

Producers of the ITV show have no warned any celebrity who tests positive will automatically be kicked out of the competition.

End of our session today @MattRichardson3 @dancingonice everything is going to plan 😉 pic.twitter.com/2eWCdQk4BK — Vicky Ogden (@vickyogden1) February 4, 2021

Has Vicky Ogden been on Dancing On Ice before?

Vicky made her DOI debut in 2012, partnered with actor and general legend, Andy Whyment and they were the 10th couple to be voted off the show.

In 2013, Vicky Ogden was paired with comedian Joe Pasquale and after six weeks of competing they left the competition.

In 2014, Vicky Ogden was selected again to be one of the professional ice skaters to appear, paired with Sam Attwater- best known for playing Leon Small on Eastenders.

The pair are now married!!

Vicky Ogden is ready to get back on Dancing On Ice after long break. Picture: Instagram @vickyogden

Is Dancing On Ice skater Vicky Ogden married?

Yep, as we just reminded you guys, Vicky got married to her husband Sam Attwater in 2014 after hitting it off as skating partners.

The showbiz couple have two children together, little girls!

Does Vicky Ogden have Instagram?

You can follow Vicky on Twitter @vickyogden1

You can also catch her updates on her ITV journey on Instagram @vickyogden where she's posting adorable BTS footage of her and her skating partner!

DOI is on ITV at 6pm every Sunday.

