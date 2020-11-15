What Are The Coronavirus Rules In Wales As I’m A Celebrity Begins At Gwrych Castle

I'm A Celebrity is taking place in Wales this year. Picture: Getty/ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is taking place in Wales this year and luckily the series won’t be affected by the coronavirus restrictions. But what are the Covid-19 rules for Wales?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is finally here to give us some much-needed escapism after almost a year in the coronavirus pandemic, taking place in a castle in Wales for the first time ever.

Months ago it was feared the classic ITV series wouldn’t be able to go ahead, but production was re-located to North Wales instead of Australia to ensure things can go ahead in a Covid-safe way.

Wales recently emerged from its own second national lockdown, but production on I’m A Celeb wasn’t affected as broadcasting was still permitted.

Ant and Dec are back on our screens for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

What are the current coronavirus rules in Wales, and how is I’m A Celebrity still able to go ahead? Here’s everything you need to know…

Once the ‘firebreak lockdown’ in Wales was lifted on 9 November, people were asked to stick to a new set of rules by the Welsh government.

The main coronavirus restrictions in Wales are:

- Stay out of each other’s homes except in limited circumstances

- Limit the times you leave your home and the distance you travel

- Try and restrict the amount of people you meet to two or three

- Maintain social distancing

- Meet people outdoors rather than indoors where possible

- Work from home if you can

- Wash your hands regularly

Gwyrch Castle is the host of 2020's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

In regards to broadcasting for I’m A Celeb, the crew have ensured they have measures in place to stay coronavirus safe.

During the short second lockdown production was allowed to continue as activity wasn’t able to be carried out from home.

The crew also ensured they complied with the Welsh coronavirus laws.

