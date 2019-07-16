WATCH: Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Translate 'Circle Of Life' Lyrics Into English

Stars of Disney's live action adaptation of The Lion King, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen translated the Zulu-sung song, 'Circle of Life' into English.

Actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen - who star as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, in Disney's live action adaptation of The Lion King - joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about their latest film.

While speaking about appearing on a track with Beyoncé and Donald Glover, 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?', the comedians translated the film's opening song, 'Circle of Life'.

Billy and Seth rinsed the song - which opens with a verse sung in Zulu - saying that the lyrics weren't hugely creative, as the tune opens with the lyrics "Nhm ingonyama. Nants ingonyama bagithi baba ."

The Billy on the Street comic then went on to explain that translated into English, the lyrics were actually pretty lazily written, before translating the lyrics to "Here comes a lion, father .

"Oh yes it’s a lion. Here comes a lion, father. Oh yes it’s a lion . A lion . We’re going to conquer . A lion . A lion and a leopard come to this open place," sang the duo.

The Lion King sees the likes of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Oliver team up to remake Disney's animated classic, and is due for release in the UK on Friday, 19 July 2019.