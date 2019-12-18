All The Christmas Films Showing On TV On Christmas Day: From The Snowman To Home Alone

Christmas Day's festive films. Picture: Commercial

Here’s a round-up of all the Christmas Day films that will be shown on telly…

Christmas Day is such a busy one. So much food to eat, so many drinks to consume.

To make things easy and as effortless as possible, we have rounded up all the Christmas movies which will be shown on telly on 25 December. YOU'RE WELCOME!

From Home Alone to Four Christmases, there's a variety of movies that will be available to cosy up to on the sofa.

Let’s take a look at the festive films we have to look forward to…

Netflix Users Declare 'Christmas Is Cancelled' After The Grinch Removed In December

BBC

8:55am – Stick Man

Stick Man will be on TV on Christmas Day. Picture: Commercial

ITV

9:25am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10pm – Shrek The Halls

11:40pm – Four Christmases

Four Christmases will be on TV on Christmas Day. Picture: Commercial

Channel 4

5:30am – The Other Reindeer

12:15pm – Father Christmas

12:45pm – The Snowman

1:20pm – The Snowman And The Snowdog

4:55pm – Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

With Home Alone being one of the most highly-anticipated festive films to watch, we can't wait to watch Kevin McCallistair endure his Christmas stress once more!

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York will be on TV on Christmas Day. Picture: Commercial

Channel 5

13:25pm – Scrooge – A Christmas Carol

Arguably the most traditional film around at this time of year, Scrooge - A Christmas Carol will be on just in time to lounge around and wait for the roast dinner!

Of course, there are many more movies on during the day – just not holiday themed ones!

Netflix will be showing a variety of their very own films as well as classics such as Love Actually and The Holiday.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News