Is Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset? Property Broker Hints At Exit From The Oppenheim Group

30 July 2020, 17:35

Selling Sunset's Christine has hinted at leaving The Oppenheim Group
Selling Sunset's Christine has hinted at leaving The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset wouldn’t be the same without Christine Quinn, but she’s just hinted in a big way she could be leaving.

Christine Quinn and her Selling Sunset co-stars can be seen discussing their future beyond The Oppenheim Group in the trailer for season three, and the reality TV star has now teased she could actually be leaving.

Despite being one of the main reasons fans tune into the Netflix drama, Christine confessed she has debated branching out into something new.

Selling Sunset Star Heather Young Gets Engaged To Tarek El Moussa After One Year Together

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday she asked her followers whether they would work with her if she started her own brokerage and added a link to her interview with Metro, where she spoke about leaving The Oppenheim Group.

The Oppenheim Group is run by brothers Jason and Brett
The Oppenheim Group is run by brothers Jason and Brett. Picture: Netflix

Christine explained: “You know, Davina and I have had conversations, and Maya has had conversations, and Heather has had conversations, all together and separate…

"All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man. It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things.

"And maybe…. I don’t know, I’ll feel at that point. Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do. I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women."

Christine and co-stars Heather Young, Davina Portraz, and Mary Fitzgerald were seen in the trailer for Selling Sunset season three discussing their careers beyond The Oppenheim Group, run by brothers Brett and Jason.

Christine has become a firm favourite Selling Sunset star
Christine has become a firm favourite Selling Sunset star. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram

But bringing the TV series into their workplace has caused its own tension.

She continued to Metro: “I’d be lying if I said the show doesn’t affect our relationships. If you asked me a few years ago how it was like to be in the office, I would’ve had a much different answer.

"Now it’s very awkward and there’s a lot of tension because filming a television show… You go through the drama three times."

Selling Sunset season 3 drops on Netflix on 7 August.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish has dyed her hair various colours over the years

What Is Billie Eilish’s Natural Hair Colour? 'Bad Guy' Singer's Real Hair Revealed

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will be the youngest star to perform at the 'One World: Together At Home' benefit concert

How Old Is Billie Eilish? Does She Have A Boyfriend And Is She Vegan?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are an award-winning sibling duo

How Are Billie Eilish And Finneas Related?

Billie Eilish

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single

How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters