Is Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset? Property Broker Hints At Exit From The Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset's Christine has hinted at leaving The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset wouldn’t be the same without Christine Quinn, but she’s just hinted in a big way she could be leaving.

Christine Quinn and her Selling Sunset co-stars can be seen discussing their future beyond The Oppenheim Group in the trailer for season three, and the reality TV star has now teased she could actually be leaving.

Despite being one of the main reasons fans tune into the Netflix drama, Christine confessed she has debated branching out into something new.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday she asked her followers whether they would work with her if she started her own brokerage and added a link to her interview with Metro, where she spoke about leaving The Oppenheim Group.

The Oppenheim Group is run by brothers Jason and Brett. Picture: Netflix

Christine explained: “You know, Davina and I have had conversations, and Maya has had conversations, and Heather has had conversations, all together and separate…

"All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man. It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things.

"And maybe…. I don’t know, I’ll feel at that point. Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do. I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women."

Christine and co-stars Heather Young, Davina Portraz, and Mary Fitzgerald were seen in the trailer for Selling Sunset season three discussing their careers beyond The Oppenheim Group, run by brothers Brett and Jason.

Christine has become a firm favourite Selling Sunset star. Picture: Christine Quinn/Instagram

But bringing the TV series into their workplace has caused its own tension.

She continued to Metro: “I’d be lying if I said the show doesn’t affect our relationships. If you asked me a few years ago how it was like to be in the office, I would’ve had a much different answer.

"Now it’s very awkward and there’s a lot of tension because filming a television show… You go through the drama three times."

Selling Sunset season 3 drops on Netflix on 7 August.

