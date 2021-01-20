Cherry: Tom Holland Movie Release Date, Trailer & How To Watch

Tom Holland's new film Cherry will drop in 2021! But is there a trailer, what's the official release date and where can you watch it? Picture: PA/AppleTV

Cherry is an upcoming crime drama film starring Tom Holland. But what’s the movie’s release date, is there a trailer and how can you watch it?

Cherry, starring Tom Holland, is one of the highly anticipated crime drama films of the year and we can’t wait to watch it.

The movie follows the story of an Army medic with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay his addiction and it’s based on the novel of the same name.

Tom Holland plays the lead role in new film Cherry. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

But what’s the movies release date, is there a trailer and how can you watch it? Let’s take a look…

When is the movie Cherry out? What’s the release date?

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 26th, 2021.

It will drop on Apple TV+ a month later.

Is there a trailer for Cherry?

The first trailer has just dropped and it looks wild!

You can watch it here:

How can I watch the movie Cherry?

You can catch the film in cinemas and on Apple+ TV.

Is Cherry based on a true story?

Yes, the film is based on the novel of the same name, by Nico Walker, and is semi-autobiographical.

