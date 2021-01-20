Cherry: Tom Holland Movie Release Date, Trailer & How To Watch

20 January 2021, 10:26

Tom Holland's new film Cherry will drop in 2021! But is there a trailer, what's the official release date and where can you watch it?
Tom Holland's new film Cherry will drop in 2021! But is there a trailer, what's the official release date and where can you watch it? Picture: PA/AppleTV

Cherry is an upcoming crime drama film starring Tom Holland. But what’s the movie’s release date, is there a trailer and how can you watch it?

Cherry, starring Tom Holland, is one of the highly anticipated crime drama films of the year and we can’t wait to watch it.

The movie follows the story of an Army medic with PTSD who becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay his addiction and it’s based on the novel of the same name.

Tom Holland Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

Tom Holland plays the lead role in new film Cherry.
Tom Holland plays the lead role in new film Cherry. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

But what’s the movies release date, is there a trailer and how can you watch it? Let’s take a look…

When is the movie Cherry out? What’s the release date?

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 26th, 2021.

It will drop on Apple TV+ a month later.

Is there a trailer for Cherry?

The first trailer has just dropped and it looks wild!

You can watch it here:

How can I watch the movie Cherry?

You can catch the film in cinemas and on Apple+ TV.

Is Cherry based on a true story?

Yes, the film is based on the novel of the same name, by Nico Walker, and is semi-autobiographical.

Netflix Is Releasing A Blockbuster A Week: Every Film Coming In 2021

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner is on holiday with all her friends

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Unfollowing Her On Instagram Over Latest Mid-Pandemic Holiday

Chris Hughes turns to dating apps to find love after Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Looking To Dating App To Find Love Following Split From Jesy Nelson

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have returned to filming Don't Worry, Darling

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Return To Work Together On Don’t Worry Darling

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020

Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death