Netflix Is Releasing A Blockbuster A Week: Every Film Coming In 2021

Netflix have a huge list of new films coming out every week in 2021, quite literally a blockbuster a week – here’s an entire list of all the movies to look forward to.

We all stumbled from 2020 into the unknown territory of 2021 that is so far just as shoddy, so of course we’re pinning every inch of hope on to weekend movie nights.

Netflix are fuelling our weekly at-home cinema plans by releasing a blockbuster a week – yep, a new film is dropping on the streaming platform every single week.

Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

If that’s not enough to plan your empty social schedules around, we don’t know what is.

And lucky for you, we’ve got an entire list of all the films being released on Netflix in 2021 – you’re welcome.

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock announced the new films coming to Netflix in 2021. Picture: Netflix

To All the Boys 3 will be released in February 2021. Picture: Netflix

Every film coming to Netflix every week in 2021

January

Pieces of a Woman

Outside the Wire (15 Jan)

The White Tiger (22 Jan)

Penguin Bloom (27 Jan)

Finding 'Ohana (29 Jan)

The Dig (29 Jan)

February

Malcolm & Marie (5 Feb)

To All the Boys: Always & Forever (12 Feb)

I Care A Lot (19 Feb)

March

Moxie (3 March )

YES DAY (12 March )

No release date yet

8 Rue de l'Humanité

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don't Look Up

Double Da

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Fuimos Canciones

Intrusion

KateLove HardMonster

Munich

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway

Sweet Girl

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There's Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder

Forcetick, tick...BOOM!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon