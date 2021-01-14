On Air Now
14 January 2021, 15:35
Netflix have a huge list of new films coming out every week in 2021, quite literally a blockbuster a week – here’s an entire list of all the movies to look forward to.
We all stumbled from 2020 into the unknown territory of 2021 that is so far just as shoddy, so of course we’re pinning every inch of hope on to weekend movie nights.
Netflix are fuelling our weekly at-home cinema plans by releasing a blockbuster a week – yep, a new film is dropping on the streaming platform every single week.
If that’s not enough to plan your empty social schedules around, we don’t know what is.
And lucky for you, we’ve got an entire list of all the films being released on Netflix in 2021 – you’re welcome.
January
Pieces of a Woman
Outside the Wire (15 Jan)
The White Tiger (22 Jan)
Penguin Bloom (27 Jan)
Finding 'Ohana (29 Jan)
The Dig (29 Jan)
February
Malcolm & Marie (5 Feb)
To All the Boys: Always & Forever (12 Feb)
I Care A Lot (19 Feb)
March
Moxie (3 March )
YES DAY (12 March )
No release date yet
8 Rue de l'Humanité
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don't Look Up
Double Da
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream
Fuimos Canciones
Intrusion
KateLove HardMonster
Munich
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway
Sweet Girl
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Last Mercenary
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There's Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder
Forcetick, tick...BOOM!
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon