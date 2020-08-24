Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In Amazon Prime Sob Fest

24 August 2020, 16:45

'Chemical Hearts' has arrived to make us all sob uncontrollably and with 'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart starring alongside Austin Abrahams you already know it's going to be a good'un.

Chemical Hearts has dropped on Amazon Prime starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Euphoria's Austin Abrams in a hopelessly romantic coming-of-age story guaranteed to have you weeping at their teenage romance.

After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air

The film dropped on the streaming platform on the 21st August 2020 and is already setting the internet alight with people all in their feelings at Henry and Grace's troubled romance.

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in sob fest 'Chemical Hearts'
Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in sob fest 'Chemical Hearts'. Picture: Amazon Prime/ Chemical Hearts

What is the plot of Chemical Hearts?

The official synopsis of Chemical Hearts describes it as, "an unapologetic, coming-of-age story involving a hopeless romantic and a young woman with a mysterious past."

"Hopeless romantic Henry Page (Austin Abrams) meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) on the first day of senior year, and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer."

"As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her —or at least the person he thinks she is."

The film, like many teen romance's, is based on a book by by Krystal Sutherland.

How can I watch Chemical Hearts?

Unlike many of the popular teen rom-coms such as The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before which live on Netflix, Chemical Hearts is an Amazon Prime movie, likely commissioned to take on the enormously popular genre on its competitor.

Who is in the Chemical Hearts cast? What have Austin Abrams and Lili Reinhart been in?

Amazon Prime pulled out the big guns for the film, snagging Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Euphoria's Austin Abrams, making the perfect blend of angsty teen actors for what makes a seriously compelling, star-studded cast.

23-year-old Lili had another enormous break starring alongside J-Lo in Hustlers, and Austin, also 23, is known for playing Ron Anderson in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Walking Dead and as Ethan Lewis in Euphoria.

Will there be a Chemical Hearts sequel?

There was a sequel to Krystal Sutherland's book, so, it is likely the streaming site will inevitably look at producing a second film once they know how successful the first has been.

The film could follow them into their 20s, past school, as many other films such as The Kissing Booth has also done, much to the delight of fans.

But, seeing as it only dropped a couple of days ago, we'll have to wait and see if another film is on the cards!

