Exclusive

How Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s New Movie Really Recreated The Moon Landing

10 July 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 10 July 2024, 20:50

Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum’s epic ‘movie within a movie’

By Kathryn Knight

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson shared the ‘surreal’ way ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ recreated the actual first moon landing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jimmy Hill spoke to Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson on The Capital Evening Show about their brand new film Fly Me To The Moon, and the actors let us in on a filming secret.

The new movie sees Johansson’s character Kelly staging a fake moon landing just in case the real one doesn’t go to plan, and with so many sets involved on their actual set things had to get very specific, building an exact replica of the historical moon landings in 1969.

Scarlett spilled: “When we were on the set we created this lunar surface and it was down to the T and then we had the whole space module thing and we had astronauts in the actual suits that looked perfect, and then they had the Walter Cronkite footage playing. And then the actual moon landing playing, so they were choreographing all the movements, to the T movements, it was so surreal.”

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon
Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon. Picture: Getty/Global

She went in: “Because you could hear Neil Armstrong and everyone talking back to Houston and then we were watching the people do it right in front of us, it was so crazy, it looked amazing. To your naked eye it was so awesome.”

Channing revealed even the set was shaking when ‘lift-off’ happened.

He said: “We were in the theatre where everyone was working and monitoring everything and then you have the actual countdown from the real guy. And the set was shaking!”

Fly Me to the Moon is out from 12 July in cinemas
Fly Me to the Moon is out from 12 July in cinemas. Picture: Alamy

The actor said it was a contrast from other movies he’s done, where he often has to pretend to react to something he’s seen.

He added: “A lot of the time in movies you don’t get to have that, you’re in a green room and it’s like, ‘there’s a monster over there’ and you’re just like, ‘ah!’ But we really got to be immersed into this movie.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island will air at a later time on Wednesday night

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Love Island

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Uma Jammeh left Love Island to follow her heart

Love Island’s Uma Addresses Shock Exit From The Villa

Love Island

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Love Island

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Meet Love Island's Reuben Collins

Love Island's Reuben Collins, Age, Height, Football Team & More

Love Island

The Boys Had To Completely Change The Sauna Scene In India Because It Was "Illegal" To Show It

The Boys Forced To Completely Change ‘Sauna Scene’ In India Because It Was “Illegal” To Show
The Devil Wears Prada sequel has been confirmed

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Movie Is In The Works

Joey Essex reportedly had some romantic chats with a Casa Amor girl

Love Island's Joey Essex Had Unaired Flirtations With Casa Amor Girl

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits