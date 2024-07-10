Exclusive

How Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s New Movie Really Recreated The Moon Landing

Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum’s epic ‘movie within a movie’

By Kathryn Knight

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson shared the ‘surreal’ way ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ recreated the actual first moon landing.

Jimmy Hill spoke to Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson on The Capital Evening Show about their brand new film Fly Me To The Moon, and the actors let us in on a filming secret.

The new movie sees Johansson’s character Kelly staging a fake moon landing just in case the real one doesn’t go to plan, and with so many sets involved on their actual set things had to get very specific, building an exact replica of the historical moon landings in 1969.

Scarlett spilled: “When we were on the set we created this lunar surface and it was down to the T and then we had the whole space module thing and we had astronauts in the actual suits that looked perfect, and then they had the Walter Cronkite footage playing. And then the actual moon landing playing, so they were choreographing all the movements, to the T movements, it was so surreal.”

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon. Picture: Getty/Global

She went in: “Because you could hear Neil Armstrong and everyone talking back to Houston and then we were watching the people do it right in front of us, it was so crazy, it looked amazing. To your naked eye it was so awesome.”

Channing revealed even the set was shaking when ‘lift-off’ happened.

He said: “We were in the theatre where everyone was working and monitoring everything and then you have the actual countdown from the real guy. And the set was shaking!”

Fly Me to the Moon is out from 12 July in cinemas. Picture: Alamy

The actor said it was a contrast from other movies he’s done, where he often has to pretend to react to something he’s seen.

He added: “A lot of the time in movies you don’t get to have that, you’re in a green room and it’s like, ‘there’s a monster over there’ and you’re just like, ‘ah!’ But we really got to be immersed into this movie.”

