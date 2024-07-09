‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Movie Is In The Works

9 July 2024, 10:35 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 11:52

Anne Hathaway reportedly hasn't yet signed on for The Devil Wears Prada sequel
Anne Hathaway reportedly hasn't yet signed on for The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

A sequel movie, on Disney? Groundbreaking.

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are said to be on board for the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, which has been confirmed to be ‘in the works’ at Disney according to Puck.

A sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Streep as Miranda Priestly, a fashion magazine editor from hell, will see Priestly’s character navigating a very different kind of career challenge.

The original film’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to work on the next chapter, but who else from the original cast will return is yet to be revealed.

The storyline apparently follows Priestly at the end of her career amid the decline of traditional print magazine publishing and finds herself face to face with former assistant Emily (Blunt), now a high-powered executive at a luxury group with advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs.

The Devil Wears Prada cast at the 2006 premiere
The Devil Wears Prada cast at the 2006 premiere. Picture: Getty

What a turn of events.

The original movie was based on the 2003 book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger about working for Anna Wintour during the height of the magazine industry.

The film’s Oscar-winning producer, Wendy Finerman, reportedly convinced Streep and Blunt to sign on for a sequel.

Fans of the original movie are devastated Anne Hathaway, who played the assistant finding her feet in the industry, hasn’t yet signed up for the sequel.

Hathaway said in April she didn’t think a sequel would happen, however she didn’t rule it out.

Miranda Priestly reportedly faces the demise of her career in the sequel
Miranda Priestly reportedly faces the demise of her career in the sequel. Picture: Alamy

She told V Magazine: “Probably not. We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object.

“Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field…we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun.”

We think there's still hope here.

