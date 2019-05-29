Celebs Go Dating Announces Line-Up & It Includes Love Island's Jack Fincham & Megan Barton Hanson

Celebs Go Dating 2019 stars Love Island stars. Picture: Lime Pictures

The full 'Celebs Go Dating' line-up has been announced and there're some familiar 'Love Island' faces

Celebs Go Dating is set to return for its 2019 series and there are some very familiar faces including last year's Love Island contestants, recently single Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson who each split with their island couple earlier this year.

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

Other celebrities joining the dating show for their shot at love is Lee Ryan from Blue, Eastenders, (and that series of Celebrity Big Brother) TOWIE's Lauren Goodger and Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry and TV personality Lady Colin Campbell.

Both Megan and Jack went through public splits with their celebrity couples- with Love Island exes Wes Nelson and Dani Dyer having moved on with new love interests, but are ready to start dating again.

Dani Dyer recently hit out on social media over the scrutiny she has come under for moving on 'quickly' with an old flame, Sammy Kimmence, with people accusing her of wanting 'money and fame'.

Dani Dyer lashes out over 'fame and money hungry' accusations. Picture: Dani Dyer @twitter

In the new intro video for the line-up, Megan hints that she'll be dating both men and women in the series, when saying "I've joined the agency because I'm 25, I want to find someone to go on holiday and have dinners with, I'm not fussy about your age or sex, I just want to have someone to live life with."

When does the series start?

There hasn't been an official start date provided by the show which airs on E4, but the series' usually start in February and a later one in September- which is around the time this may hit our screens.

