Capital's Sonny Jay Is Taking Part In Celebrity Mastermind

Sonny Jay is taking on Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: Getty / BBC

By Capital FM

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp presenter Sonny Jay is swapping the studio for the hot seat in Celebrity Mastermind.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sonny Jay is taking on Celebrity Mastermind, with One Direction as his specialist subject.

Swapping Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for possibly the most pressurised setting, Sonny is testing his knowledge and 1D nostalgia by picking the iconic boyband as his topic of choice.

The Masked Singer Fans Convinced They've Uncovered Panda's Identity With One Direction Link

Sonny will appear in week 10 alongside Sian Williams, Sophie Duker and Kellie Shirley.

Sonny Jay is swapping Capital Breakfast for Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: Getty

Sian is a Channel 5 host who’s specialist subject will be Anna Friel.

Sophie is a comedian and writer, who’s picked The History Boys to be grilled on by host Clive Myrie.

Kellie stars in Sky’s The Long Run and has picked play Abigails Party as her specialist topic.

Sonny Jay is testing his One Direction knowledge. Picture: Getty

Sonny is taking on Celebrity Mastermind after winning Dancing On Ice last year.

He'll have no doubt brushed up on his One Direction knowledge ahead of the show, after the boyband split in 2015.

Ever since they announced their hiatus, fans have been hoping for a reunion between Harry Styles. Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

In the meantime, each of the boys have embarked on solo music careers, with Harry also starring in two movies last year; My Policeman and Don't Worry, Darling.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital