Capital's Sonny Jay Is Taking Part In Celebrity Mastermind

27 January 2022, 14:32

Sonny Jay is taking on Celebrity Mastermind
Sonny Jay is taking on Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: Getty / BBC
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp presenter Sonny Jay is swapping the studio for the hot seat in Celebrity Mastermind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sonny Jay is taking on Celebrity Mastermind, with One Direction as his specialist subject.

Swapping Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for possibly the most pressurised setting, Sonny is testing his knowledge and 1D nostalgia by picking the iconic boyband as his topic of choice.

The Masked Singer Fans Convinced They've Uncovered Panda's Identity With One Direction Link

Sonny will appear in week 10 alongside Sian Williams, Sophie Duker and Kellie Shirley.

Sonny Jay is swapping Capital Breakfast for Celebrity Mastermind
Sonny Jay is swapping Capital Breakfast for Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: Getty

Sian is a Channel 5 host who’s specialist subject will be Anna Friel.

Sophie is a comedian and writer, who’s picked The History Boys to be grilled on by host Clive Myrie.

Kellie stars in Sky’s The Long Run and has picked play Abigails Party as her specialist topic.

Sonny Jay is testing his One Direction knowledge
Sonny Jay is testing his One Direction knowledge. Picture: Getty

Sonny is taking on Celebrity Mastermind after winning Dancing On Ice last year.

He'll have no doubt brushed up on his One Direction knowledge ahead of the show, after the boyband split in 2015.

Ever since they announced their hiatus, fans have been hoping for a reunion between Harry Styles. Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

In the meantime, each of the boys have embarked on solo music careers, with Harry also starring in two movies last year; My Policeman and Don't Worry, Darling.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Harry Styles lookalike Harry Johnson's side profile looks more like the pop star

Too Hot To Handle's Harry Johnson Looks Just Like Harry Styles In One Small Moment From The Show
When will Dua Lipa release another album?

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

All the ages of the Navarro cheer squad in Netflix's Cheer

All The Ages Of The Navarro Cheer Squad On Netflix

When will Adele's Las Vegas residency be rescheduled?

Adele Fans Fear She Wont Return To Las Vegas – ‘When Are Her New Concert Dates?’

Everything we know so far about Too Hot To handle season 4

Will There Be A Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star