Brooklyn Nine-Nine Scraps Four New Episodes In Response To Black Lives Matter Movement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine first aired seven years ago. Picture: PA/NBC

Terry Crews has said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had to throw some of next season’s episodes ‘in the trash’ in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews has revealed that the show has gotten rid of four new episodes of the police comedy show in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The new four episodes were alleged ‘all ready to go’ before the tragic killing of George Floyd, last month, in Minnesota, where he died at the hands of police brutality.

Gone With The Wind, Cops, And Little Britain: Shows Removed Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Terry said: "We've had a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.

"We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Talking about the axed episodes, he said: "They just threw them in the trash.

"We have to start over. Right now we don't know which direction it's going to go in.”

The fictional show is widely known for following a team of detectives in the New York Police Department.

The 51-year-old actor didn’t explain any detail about the content of the scrapped episodes.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been on TV since 2013. Picture: NBC

However, he went on to detail his own experience with the US police, admitting that he had guns pointed at him, mistakenly, before becoming a well-known actor in Hollywood.

He said: "It's something that every black man has been through and it's hard to really try to get other people to understand.

"We always knew this was happening, but now white people are understanding."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News