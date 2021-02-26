Bridgerton's Sex Scene Co-Ordinator Spills Hilarious Anecdotes From Set

Bridgerton's sex scenes were carefully choreographed. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton’s steamy sex scenes weren’t all plain sailing.

By Capital FM

Bridgerton is loved for its x-rated sex scenes, with star Regé-Jean Page building one of the biggest fanbases of the show thanks to his, erm, spoon-licking.

The old English, yet wonderfully modern, series follows in the successful steps of the likes of Normal People for its approach to sex, with moments put together by intimacy co-ordinator, Lizzy Talbot.

Lizzy Talbot was Bridgerton's intimacy co-ordinator. Picture: Netflix

Lizzy has spoken to The Times about what it was like to work behind the scenes of the raunchy antics, admitting there were some hilarious moments and blunders along the way.

Speaking about a scene with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), Lizzy said: “At one point in the rehearsals, Sabrina slipped and sort of did this fireman’s pole down Johnny to the floor. And I don’t think we recovered for about ten minutes.

"Production was calling up — ‘Are you finished?’ ‘One minute, I’m regaining the room!’ You’ve sort of got to find the joy in it because it is there inherently — bodies are funny and messy and they don’t always do what we want them to do," she added.

Lizzy also spoke about a time where Jonathan's trousers split while rehearsing with Sabrina.

The intimacy co-ordinator said the cast were given the same amount of time to practice and film the scenes as they would if it was a stunt scene.

The actors are given choreography for the entire scene and set boundaries beforehand to ensure everyone involved is comfortable with what they’re doing.

