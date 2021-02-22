Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Subtle Lady Whistledown Clue Hidden In First Episode

There was a subtle Easter egg dropped about Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's first scene. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed the clue about Lady Whistledown that we missed in the very first episode.

Bridgerton has been keeping people well and truly entertained internationally, with the Netflix period drama keeping us hooked with its steamy storyline.

Fans of the series will know that one of the biggest mysteries in the drama is, who is Lady Whistledown?

The identity of the town’s anonymous gossip columnist has been casting all kinds of theories in peoples’ heads, as the character has been shaking things up all across the show.

It turns out a subtle Easter egg was dropped in the very first episode, which revealed Lady Whistledown’s identity, but we all missed it!

*Warning - spoilers ahead*

Those of you who have finished the first season of Bridgerton will know the identity of Lady Whistledown was revealed in the season finale as Penelope Featherington (and it was a big shock to us, too!).

However, according to the actress who plays Penelope, Nicola Coughlan, she gave a nod to her secret identity in the very first episode and we officially feel like we skimmed over it!

Taking to Twitter to see if any fans had spotted it, Nicola wrote: “Ok I’m just curious, has anyone spotted the massive Easter Egg about Penelope in the very first scene of Bridgerton?”

When I filmed Penelope’s first scene I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like: https://t.co/d55pgRnWdy — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 20, 2021

Fans immediately rushed to comment with all of their theories, with only a few guessing the actual spoiler, which was a quill!

Nicola added: “When I filmed Penelope’s first scene, I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like: [a quill].”

Judging by the comments, not many fans had realised, and we can’t blame them as it could’ve easily gotten confused with a feather, which many could’ve mistaken as a nod to her last name, Featherington!

