Blackpink Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Trailer And What To Expect

Blackpink’s new Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky will give an insight into Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo’s lives as part of one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world.

Blackpink are giving fans a closer look at their lives in their new Netflix documentary, Light Up the Sky, just days after dropping their chart-topping new album, 'The Album'.

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo let the cameras get up close and personal for the documentary, to share the girls’ rise to fame from starting out as teenagers in the pop star training academy in South Korea to creating their first full album.

Fans will also get to see the girls at their home where they live together and just how close they’ve become as friends.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blackpink’s documentary, including the trailer and release date.

UK release date of Blackpink documentary Light Up the Sky

Blackpink are releasing their documentary 'Light Up the Sky'. Picture: Getty

Blackpink’s Light Up the Sky documentary will be released on Netflix in the UK on 14 October.

The release date is less than two weeks after the girls dropped their first complete album, 'The Album'.

Is there a trailer for Blackpink’s new documentary?

The trailer for Light Up the Sky, which you can watch at the top of this page, dropped a couple of weeks before the mid-October release date and when Netflix shared a clip of the girls reacting to the first trailer, they said it felt like 'watching a home movie.’

Light Up the Sky’s trailer promises the film will show another side to Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé as K-pop stars, as well as their explanation of why K-pop has become such a phenomenon.

When was Blackpink documentary Light Up the Sky filmed?

Part of Blackpink's documentary was filmed during their last tour. Picture: Getty

Light Up the Sky was filmed during the girls’ tour, Blackpink in Your Area, in 2018 and will show the gruelling hard work and dedication they put into each show.

It was also seemingly filmed throughout 2020 as the girls worked on their new album, as their producer can be seen wearing a face mask in one clip while working with the girls.

