Black Mirror's 'Death To 2020' Teaser As Charlie Brooker Admits He Couldn't Have Imagined The Year

'Black Mirror' couldn't even have imagined 2020 as they tease episode. Picture: Charlie Brooker/ Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker's dropped the first teaser to 2020's 'Black Mirror' simply titled 'Death To 2020' and fans are already speculating what it will be about.

Death To 2020 is pretty much all people are saying for the remainder of this terrible year, so what could be a more fitting title for the upcoming Black Mirror episode coming soon to Netflix, as teased by its creator, Charlie Brooker.

The show's creator posted the teaser snippet to his Twitter page, much to the delight (and anxiety) of fans of the series.

The teaser aptly says, "2020. The year even creators of Black Mirror couldn't make this year up."

"But they do have something to add."

"Death to 2020."

The show, described as a 'dystopian science fiction anthology' examines society, often honing in on the potential of new technologies effect on the world.

That is, until the pandemic came along and disrupted everyone- including the show's likely plans!

One of their well-known episodes from 2019 includes Miley Cyrus playing Ashley O, a pop star who has her mind trapped in a doll for fans around the world to enjoy whilst she's trapped in what is basically a living hell.

Joyful!

One person's theory is that this year has been so genuinely horrible and like an alternate reality, one so horrible that it must have been dreamt up by Charlie Brooker himself that this year's Black Mirror episode will be a wholly joyous and wholesome occasion.

They wrote: "I’m wondering if this is going to be a total inversion of Black Mirror."

"The reality of this year is already so Black Mirror perhaps this will be a what-if scenario where we have a year where everything is great."

Thoughts on that theory? We quite like it!

Although, knowing the ominous nature of the show, we don't know if we can trust the show's creators to give us a fuzzy feeling inside.

There isn't yet a release date for the show, but we can't imagine it being too far away, as we're certain the whole world wants to forget about this year as soon as possible.

