The Big Brother UK 2024 Start Date Has Been ‘Confirmed’

Big Brother returns in 2024. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Big Brother UK will reportedly return in October 2024.

Big Brother made a grand comeback last year and fans loved every minute of the nostalgic reality TV show, which returned for a celebrity edition earlier this year.

And once again Big Brother, the civilian series, is back for 2024 and the start date has reportedly been set as Sunday 6th October, just a few months away!

Last year’s series gave us gems like Yinrun, Henry and Jordan, who won the show and bagged himself a boyfriend, but when is Big Brother coming back in 2024 and when does it start? Read on for everything you need to know.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are expected to host Big Brother 2024. Picture: Getty

When does Big Brother UK start in 2024?

Big Brother reportedly starts on Sunday 6th October, according to TV news account Super TV on X. However, ITV are yet to confirm this start date.

The account claims Big Brother will return for six weeks airing Sunday to Friday with nightly episodes of Late & Live as well as an online stream.

Some diehard fans of the show have since expressed their disappointment the show isn’t on for longer, hoping for an eight-week long series instead of eight.

Jordan Sangha won Big Brother and met his boyfriend Henry Southan. Picture: Getty

Fans are now predicting the iconic BB eye will make a brief teasing appearance during a Love Island ad break, just like last year’s rollout.

As it stands, applications for Big Brother 2024 are open, so the casting process is still underway less than three months before the show’s start date.

The show’s hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu are expected to return to the show, after the presenting duo went down a storm with viewers, who have seen the likes of Emma Willis, Davina McCall and Brian Dowling front the show in the past.

