Big Brother Will Return With Classic Episodes To Mark Show's 20th Anniversary This Summer

Big Brother will return to screens this summer. Picture: PA images

Iconic Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes are coming to E4!

Classic episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will drop on E4 this summer in celebration of the hit show’s 20th anniversary.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will feature the likes of Nikki Grahame, Brian Dowling and Jade Goody.

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Had ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Before Reuniting With Francesca Farago, According To Co-Star Chloe Veitch

Original host Davina McCall will introduce each episode, along with Rylan Clarke-Neal, who presented Big Brother Bit On The Side and starred in the Celebrity version of the show, and the pair will offer some insight into the most iconic moments.

Davina said: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn't miss one single episode.

“Not one week goes by when I don't quote Big Brother in some form.

“It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.

“I love the show with all of my heart and can't wait to share it with a whole new audience.

“And of course, all you diehard fans out there...It's good to be back. Big Brother's missed you."

Rylan added: “After being off air for nearly two years I'm so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives.

“Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we're all playing the role of housemates, let's go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.

“There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother's greatest episodes.”

We can't wait!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!