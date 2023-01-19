The 2023 BAFTA Nominations: Austin Butler, Ana De Armas, Paul Mescal & More

19 January 2023, 17:04 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 17:12

Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 BAFTA nominations...

Award season is in full swing and that means the BAFTAs are just around the corner!

On January 19, the nominations for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards were revealed, and there were some projects that got a lot of attention, the ceremony will take place on February 19, 2023.

The Austin Butler-led biopic Elvis has made waves with an impressive nine nominations, including a 'Best Actor' election for its leading man.

The Met Gala 2023: When Is It, Who Is Co-Chairing & What's The Theme This Year?

Sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its epic award buzz with 10 nominations following its Golden Globes success.

Ana De Armas' portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the highly-talked-about Blonde has earned her a place in the running for 'Best Actress'.

Paul Mescal is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun, notably, he took home the Leading Actor BAFTA TV award in 2021 for Normal People – his rising star shows no sign of stopping!

Netflix's war drama All Quiet On The Western Front has come out on top with a whopping 14 nominations! Read on to get the full download on all of the BAFTA nominations!

Best Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár

Outstanding British Film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian and Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Best Actress

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

The full list of 2023 BAFTA nominations can be found here.

