The 2023 BAFTA Nominations: Austin Butler, Ana De Armas, Paul Mescal & More

All the details on the BAFTA nominations... Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 BAFTA nominations...

Award season is in full swing and that means the BAFTAs are just around the corner!

On January 19, the nominations for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards were revealed, and there were some projects that got a lot of attention, the ceremony will take place on February 19, 2023.

The Austin Butler-led biopic Elvis has made waves with an impressive nine nominations, including a 'Best Actor' election for its leading man.

Sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its epic award buzz with 10 nominations following its Golden Globes success.

Ana De Armas' portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the highly-talked-about Blonde has earned her a place in the running for 'Best Actress'.

Paul Mescal is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun, notably, he took home the Leading Actor BAFTA TV award in 2021 for Normal People – his rising star shows no sign of stopping!

Netflix's war drama All Quiet On The Western Front has come out on top with a whopping 14 nominations! Read on to get the full download on all of the BAFTA nominations!

Austin Butler is in the running for Best Actor. Picture: Getty

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Ana De Armas is nominated for Best Actress. Picture: Getty

Paul Mescal was nominated for his work on Aftersun. Picture: Getty

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The full list of 2023 BAFTA nominations can be found here.

