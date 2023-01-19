On Air Now
19 January 2023, 17:04 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 17:12
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 BAFTA nominations...
Award season is in full swing and that means the BAFTAs are just around the corner!
On January 19, the nominations for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards were revealed, and there were some projects that got a lot of attention, the ceremony will take place on February 19, 2023.
The Austin Butler-led biopic Elvis has made waves with an impressive nine nominations, including a 'Best Actor' election for its leading man.
Sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its epic award buzz with 10 nominations following its Golden Globes success.
Ana De Armas' portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the highly-talked-about Blonde has earned her a place in the running for 'Best Actress'.
Paul Mescal is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun, notably, he took home the Leading Actor BAFTA TV award in 2021 for Normal People – his rising star shows no sign of stopping!
Netflix's war drama All Quiet On The Western Front has come out on top with a whopping 14 nominations! Read on to get the full download on all of the BAFTA nominations!
Best Casting
