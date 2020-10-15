Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

Ariana Grande joins star-studded cast for 'Don't Look Up' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: Getty Images

Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' cast is the most star-studded line-up we've ever witnessed- with Jennifer Lawrence being joined by the likes of Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep to name a few.

Netflix has announced the cast for upcoming movie Don't Look Up and we had to double take at the names on the line-up which include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Friends star Matthew Perry and that is only name a few.

The extremely star-studded film is produced by Adam McKay’s who also made The Other Guys and The Big Short and is about two scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) on a media tour of the world trying to warn everyone about a potentially apocalyptic meteor.

Verified Netflix account @NetflixFilms confirmed the extraordinary line-up that has us going dizzy with countless Oscar winners and massive names all coming together for the production.

However, it is worth pointing out not everyone in the cast will have a starring role- with certain names, such as Ariana, only dropping by for a cameo.

Other names included are Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi and Jonah Hill and it has been given a release date of 2021.

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic:



💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

We can't help but feel we're getting treated to some seriously A-lister casts recently, as Harry Styles has also been announced as starring alongside Florence Pugh in upcoming thriller, Don't Worry Darling,

