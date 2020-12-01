Take A Look Inside Ant And Dec’s £1000 A Week Cottage They’re Staying During I’m A Celebrity

Ant and Dec are staying in a £1000 per week cottage. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec are being treated to a cosy countryside cottage while filming 'I’m A Celebrity' that costs an eye-watering £1000 a week whilst the campmates struggle away in the ancient castle!

I'm A Celebrity is well underway with its first ever UK-based series as Ant and Dec get used to a much colder, Welsh climate and temporarily say goodbye to the balmy Australian weather and set up they've known for 20 years.

The presenting duo are some of the highest paid on British television, so naturally, they are staying in some seriously luxury accommodation nearby to the ITV set which costs £1,000 a week.

Let's take a nosy around, we know you're dying to...

According to this publication, the duo are staying at Graiglwyd Springs Cottages's, described as self catering holiday cottages in Northern Wales.

They have been provided with the luxury home, Sycamore Cottage, for their month long stint which is seriously spacious and definitely serving those home-away-from-home vibes.

Their pad has a huge lounge for them to relax in after 'I'm A Celeb' filming. Picture: Graiglwyd Holiday Cottages

With a vast living room, complete with some seriously plush looking carpets and an even bigger kitchen that comes with a stand alone island, we can't see these two complaining about anything- unlike all those poor celebs stuck in Gwyrch castle!

The holiday complex is just a half an hour drive away from the ancient castle set, making their commute to and from work that bit easier!

Ant & Dec's swish cottage has an enormous kitchen with an island. Picture: Graiglwyd Holiday Cottages

The giant bathroom complete with a power shower couldn't be further away from what the likes of AJ Pritchard and Vernon Kay are currently enduring- and on camera!

If they don't fancy enjoying the luxuries of the Wet Room, then they can even choose to use the hot tub situated outdoors- but honestly, with the intense schedule they are on, we're wondering when they'd have time to use it.

Ant & Dec staying in luxury pad near to I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Graiglwyd Holiday Cottages

It's just a shame there's a pandemic on, or the pair could be hosting some serious dinner parties in that place- but for now, it will just be those two there.

We can still imagine it being a pretty entertaining month, though!

