Here’s What Adam’s Poem Actually Said On Sex Education Series 3

Adam writes Eric an emotional poem on Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

We’re weeping.

Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) have a tumultuous relationship in Sex Education season three, after keeping their relationship secret in series two.

Without letting slip any spoilers, there’s a poignant scene in the latest season in which Adam writes a poem for Eric and we’re writing this through our tears.

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

As Sex Education fans will know Adam used to bully Eric before coming to terms with his sexuality and in series three they become an actual couple, before they're hit with heartbreak that is.

Eric and Adam have a tumultuous relationship on Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Netflix shared the full poem Adam left Eric, along with a picture of a teary Adam.

Here’s what it says:

A boy I don’t like told me

To write from the heart

I didn’t know what that meant

Because I never knew I had one

I never knew I had a heart

Till you said you kissed a boy I haven’t met

Then I knew I had a heart

Because I thought it might stop

And when I thought

My heart might stop beating

I realised it had always been there

But it didn’t know how to feel

Until I thought about losing you

I knew we wouldn’t last forever

I was waiting for this day

But I hope we can fix things

And if we can’t I will always thank you

For showing me I have a heart

Adam previously bullied Eric in previous seasons of Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Can't get through the day without thinking about Adam's poem in Season 3 of Sex Education pic.twitter.com/6goxNfq13p — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021

Are you a blubbering mess yet?

Adam’s dad also gets to grip with his son’s sexuality in series three, after the father-son duo had a troubled relationship in the previous season.

Sex Education series 4 has just been confirmed and we can’t to see where this storyline goes.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital