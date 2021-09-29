Here’s What Adam’s Poem Actually Said On Sex Education Series 3

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
29 September 2021, 16:46
We’re weeping.
Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) have a tumultuous relationship in Sex Education season three, after keeping their relationship secret in series two.
Without letting slip any spoilers, there’s a poignant scene in the latest season in which Adam writes a poem for Eric and we’re writing this through our tears.
All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles
As Sex Education fans will know Adam used to bully Eric before coming to terms with his sexuality and in series three they become an actual couple, before they're hit with heartbreak that is.
Netflix shared the full poem Adam left Eric, along with a picture of a teary Adam.
Here’s what it says:
A boy I don’t like told me
To write from the heart
I didn’t know what that meant
Because I never knew I had one
I never knew I had a heart
Till you said you kissed a boy I haven’t met
Then I knew I had a heart
Because I thought it might stop
And when I thought
My heart might stop beating
I realised it had always been there
But it didn’t know how to feel
Until I thought about losing you
I knew we wouldn’t last forever
I was waiting for this day
But I hope we can fix things
And if we can’t I will always thank you
For showing me I have a heart
Can't get through the day without thinking about Adam's poem in Season 3 of Sex Education pic.twitter.com/6goxNfq13p— Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021
Are you a blubbering mess yet?
Adam’s dad also gets to grip with his son’s sexuality in series three, after the father-son duo had a troubled relationship in the previous season.
Sex Education series 4 has just been confirmed and we can’t to see where this storyline goes.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital