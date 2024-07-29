Tom Daley On The ’Special’ Feeling Having His Kids Watch Him At The Paris Olympics

Olympic Silver medalists, Tom Daley & Noah Williams! | AD

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Daley’s family were able to watch him compete in the Olympics in the best seats in the house.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Daley joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill from the Team GB House in Paris to give us all the BTS action on the 2024 Olympics.

It comes after Tom won his fifth Olympic medal alongside diving partner Noah Williams on Monday, winning silver in the men’s synchronised 10m platform while his family watched from the stands. Tom shares two sons, Robbie and Phoenix, with husband Dustin Lance Black.

Speaking to our Team GB correspondent Sam Quek, Tom said: “18 months ago I was sat on my sofa doing nothing and deciding to come back because my son wanted to see me at the Olympics… now to be here with a silver medal, to be diving with Noah and to be diving in front of my family, it was really special.”

Read more: Sam Quek Shares Secrets From The Olympic Village

Divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the Men's Synchronised 10m Final. Picture: Getty

Sam asked if Tom’s youngest child Phoenix might also ask to see their dad dive when he’s old enough.

Tom responded: “I don’t know if Phoenix will ever remember me being a diver, because he’s only 16 months. He did throw his juice bottle from the balcony! It was really sweet to have them there.”

Tom Daley and Noah Williams at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024: Day 3. Picture: Getty

Tom effectively retired from diving after his success in the Tokyo Olympics, however, after a two year break he had a change of heart following a visit to the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

"My son Robbie said to me, 'Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics', and that has kind of lit a new flame, and fire inside me, to want to see where this is going to go,” he told the Paris Olympics last year.

Adorable!

Watch our full interview with Tom Daley and Noah Williams now on Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.