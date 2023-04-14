The Script guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Mark Sheehan died in hospital after a brief illness, his band said. Picture: Getty

Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, died in hospital.

The band announced the tragic news on their social media: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

The Script are an Irish rock band that formed in 2001, with O'Donoghue on vocals, Power on drums and Sheehan on lead guitar.

The band's first album, named The Script, peaked at Number One in the UK and Ireland.

They have since gone on to sell millions of records worldwide, securing two BRIT Award nominations, three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards.

They performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball four times; including the very first in 2008 and most recently in 2019.

The Script performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2014. Picture: Getty

They were due to perform next in June as the support act for P!nk in Manchester, Birmingham and Sunderland.