The Script guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Meg McHugh 7pm - 10pm
14 April 2023, 19:53 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 20:19
Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, died in hospital.
The band announced the tragic news on their social media: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4— the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023
The Script are an Irish rock band that formed in 2001, with O'Donoghue on vocals, Power on drums and Sheehan on lead guitar.
The band's first album, named The Script, peaked at Number One in the UK and Ireland.
They have since gone on to sell millions of records worldwide, securing two BRIT Award nominations, three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards.
They performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball four times; including the very first in 2008 and most recently in 2019.
They were due to perform next in June as the support act for P!nk in Manchester, Birmingham and Sunderland.