The Global Awards Are Back For 2024

4 March 2024, 06:00
The Global Awards return for 2024, with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more amongst this year's nominees.
The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, with RAYE leading the nominations this year receiving six nods across six different categories.
Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat are also up for awards across categories including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.
For the Best Fans category, you can decide who wins, just head to Global Player to have your say. Voting closes at 23.59pm on March 14th.
The winners will be announced on Capital and across our sister stations; Heart, Smooth, Classic and Radio X, and on Global Player. on Friday 22nd March.
Check out the nominations below.
MOST PLAYED
Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023.
BEST SONG
BEST MALE
BEST FEMALE
BEST GROUP
BEST POP
BEST BRITISH ACT
BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)
RISING STAR
Other categories include Best Podcast, Best Dance, Best Rock & Indie, Best Classical, Best Hip Hop & R&B and the Global Legend Award.
For the full list of nominees, head to Global Player.
