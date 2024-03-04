The Global Awards Are Back For 2024

4 March 2024, 06:00

The Global Awards 2024
The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Global Awards return for 2024, with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more amongst this year's nominees.

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, with RAYE leading the nominations this year receiving six nods across six different categories.

Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat are also up for awards across categories including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.

For the Best Fans category, you can decide who wins, just head to Global Player to have your say. Voting closes at 23.59pm on March 14th.

The winners will be announced on Capital and across our sister stations; Heart, Smooth, Classic and Radio X, and on Global Player. on Friday 22nd March.

Check out the nominations below.

Global Awards 2024 nominations

MOST PLAYED

Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023.

BEST SONG

  • Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)
  • Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle cassö
  • RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada       
  • Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night    
  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
  • J Hus - Who Told You
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Jazzy - Giving Me 
  • Kenya Grace - Strangers     
  • Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
  • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best  
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
  • Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing
  • Tate McRae - Greedy
  • Taylor Swift - Karma            
  • Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel
  • Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her

BEST MALE

  • Calvin Harris
  • Dave
  • David Guetta
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Jax Jones
  • Joel Corry
  • Stormzy
  • The Weeknd     
  • Tom Grennan

BEST FEMALE

  • Anne-Marie           
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Leigh-Anne            
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo       
  • RAYE
  • Tate McRae           
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zara Larsson

BEST GROUP

  • Busted
  • Foo Fighters
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Nothing But Thieves
  • Rudimental
  • Take That

BEST POP

  • Anne-Marie
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Miley Cyrus           
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Tate McRae 
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zara Larsson

BEST BRITISH ACT

  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • RAYE
  • Tom Grennan

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Harry Styles
  • Ice Spice
  • Jung Kook
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

RISING STAR

  • AntsLive
  • Caity Baser
  • Jazzy
  • Kenya Grace
  • Madison Beer
  • Noah Kahan
  • Paul Russell
  • Reneé Rapp
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla
  • Venbee

Other categories include Best Podcast, Best Dance, Best Rock & Indie, Best Classical, Best Hip Hop & R&B and the Global Legend Award.

There's also a Most Played award for the artist responsible for the most played song on Global's stations in 2023.

For the full list of nominees, head to Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

The BRITs 2024 felt like a celebration of women

The BRITs 2024 Was Truly All About The Girls

RAYE won big at the BRIT Awards 2024

RAYE Makes History With Six BRIT Awards In 2024

Maya Jama looked incredible hosting The BRITs 2024

Every Outfit Maya Jama Turned Heads With At The BRITs 2024

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London

RAYE Fact File: Age, Discography, Net Worth, Parents And More

Here's a first look at the BRITs 2024 red carpet

Best BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks: From Love Island Stars To Tate McRae & Raye

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama And Stormzy’s Relationship: From Why They Split To When They Got Back Together

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

