The Global Awards Are Back For 2024

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

The Global Awards return for 2024, with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more amongst this year's nominees.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, with RAYE leading the nominations this year receiving six nods across six different categories.

Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat are also up for awards across categories including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more.

For the Best Fans category, you can decide who wins, just head to Global Player to have your say. Voting closes at 23.59pm on March 14th.

The winners will be announced on Capital and across our sister stations; Heart, Smooth, Classic and Radio X, and on Global Player. on Friday 22nd March.

Check out the nominations below.

Global Awards 2024 nominations

MOST PLAYED

Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023.

BEST SONG

Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle cassö

RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus - Who Told You

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Jazzy - Giving Me

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing

Tate McRae - Greedy

Taylor Swift - Karma

Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel

Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her

BEST MALE

Calvin Harris

Dave

David Guetta

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Stormzy

The Weeknd

Tom Grennan

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

BEST GROUP

Busted

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Nothing But Thieves

Rudimental

Take That

BEST POP

Anne-Marie

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

BEST BRITISH ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Leigh-Anne

Lewis Capaldi

RAYE

Tom Grennan

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Ice Spice

Jung Kook

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

RISING STAR

AntsLive

Caity Baser

Jazzy

Kenya Grace

Madison Beer

Noah Kahan

Paul Russell

Reneé Rapp

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Venbee

Other categories include Best Podcast, Best Dance, Best Rock & Indie, Best Classical, Best Hip Hop & R&B and the Global Legend Award.

There's also a Most Played award for the artist responsible for the most played song on Global's stations in 2023.

For the full list of nominees, head to Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.