Team GB House At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games: How To Visit, Tickets, Location And Events

2 August 2024, 15:19

Team GB House
Team GB House. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games including how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have officially started and Team GB is already securing medals across the events, including Tom Daley and Noah Williams for diving, Adam Peaty for swimming and Tom Pidcock for mountain biking.

During the Paris Olympics, the athletes head to Team GB once they’ve finished competing to see their friends and family, party and meet fans. The Pavillon D'Armenonville has been transformed into Team GB House for the length of the Games - and you can now visit it for yourself.

And on Capital, gold medallist Sam Quek is bringing us all the behind the scenes action from Team GB House at the Olympics in Paris this summer, where she's spilling secrets on the Olympic village and chatting with the likes of bronze medallist Kimberly Woods.

People can buy tickets to visit Team GB House where they can meet their favourite athletes, enjoy fine dining and dance to live music.

From tickets to location, here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House:

Where is Team GB House in Paris?

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team GB House is located in the historical Pavillon D'Armenonville. The address is: Pavillon d’Armenonville Allée de Longchamp, 75116 Paris. You can get to the house via public transport, just head to Station Porte Maillot (Exit 3) on Metro line 1. From there, it is only a matter of minutes via foot.

We're bringing all the action from Team GB House in Paris
We're bringing all the action from Team GB House in Paris. Picture: PH

How to get tickets to visit Team GB House

You can book tickets to visit Team GB House in Paris now, choosing from three packages; Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Tickets range from £150 for the Bronze Package, £270 for the Silver Package and £435 for the Gold Package. To see what each of these packages includes and to book your tickets, visit the website here.

Tourists in Paris can visit Team GB House
Tourists in Paris can visit Team GB House. Picture: Global

See all the action from Team GB House

Global are the official audio partners of Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek is bringing us all the behind-the-scenes content from Team GB House all week on Capital Breakfast and the Capital Evening Show, including chats with the likes of Tom Daley, Tom Pidcock, Kimberly Woods and more.

Head to Global Player to watch all the action.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Alex Newell | My Life In 20

Alex Newell: 'I Really Love Men! I'm Like Samantha Jones From Sex And The City!' | My Life In 20

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

TV & Film

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits