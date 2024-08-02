Team GB House At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games: How To Visit, Tickets, Location And Events

Team GB House. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games including how to get tickets.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have officially started and Team GB is already securing medals across the events, including Tom Daley and Noah Williams for diving, Adam Peaty for swimming and Tom Pidcock for mountain biking.

During the Paris Olympics, the athletes head to Team GB once they’ve finished competing to see their friends and family, party and meet fans. The Pavillon D'Armenonville has been transformed into Team GB House for the length of the Games - and you can now visit it for yourself.

And on Capital, gold medallist Sam Quek is bringing us all the behind the scenes action from Team GB House at the Olympics in Paris this summer, where she's spilling secrets on the Olympic village and chatting with the likes of bronze medallist Kimberly Woods.

People can buy tickets to visit Team GB House where they can meet their favourite athletes, enjoy fine dining and dance to live music.

From tickets to location, here's everything you need to know about visiting Team GB House:

Where is Team GB House in Paris?

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team GB House is located in the historical Pavillon D'Armenonville. The address is: Pavillon d’Armenonville Allée de Longchamp, 75116 Paris. You can get to the house via public transport, just head to Station Porte Maillot (Exit 3) on Metro line 1. From there, it is only a matter of minutes via foot.

We're bringing all the action from Team GB House in Paris. Picture: PH

How to get tickets to visit Team GB House

You can book tickets to visit Team GB House in Paris now, choosing from three packages; Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Tickets range from £150 for the Bronze Package, £270 for the Silver Package and £435 for the Gold Package. To see what each of these packages includes and to book your tickets, visit the website here.

Tourists in Paris can visit Team GB House. Picture: Global

See all the action from Team GB House

Global are the official audio partners of Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek is bringing us all the behind-the-scenes content from Team GB House all week on Capital Breakfast and the Capital Evening Show, including chats with the likes of Tom Daley, Tom Pidcock, Kimberly Woods and more.

Head to Global Player to watch all the action.