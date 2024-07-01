The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

1 July 2024, 17:36

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack
The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack. Picture: EA Games
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sims can now date multiple people without any consequences with the Lovestruck expansion pack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever wanted your Sim to date multiple people? Well, The Sims 4 has just introduced polyamory with its new expansion pack.

In the years since The Sims debuted in 2000, the game has gradually made efforts to be more inclusive. From making same-sex marriage possible in The Sims 3, to adding customisable pronouns in 2022, The Sims continues to find ways to represent the millions of different people who play it. However, for over 20 years, polyamory has not been possible in the game.

Until now that is. The Sims 4 has a new Lovestruck expansion pack that allows sims to date multiple sims at the same time.

Watch the Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack trailer

Lovestruck is a new Sims 4 expansion pack that allows players to experience completely new forms of romance in the idyllic neighbourhood Ciudad Enamorada. The city offers a wide array of places for your Sims to go on dates and get lost in love and lust. Not to mention, there are plenty of new outfit options for activities both in and out of the bedroom.

Best of all though, there is a new "Romantic Boundaries system" that allows you to "customize your Sim's experience with boundaries and jealousy." According to the official Sims website, "you can now define how your Sims approach romantic relationships in terms of physical and emotional romantic exclusivity."

They state: "This allows for Sims to date multiple Sims without impact to other relationships."

Well, hello let's celebrate that!

Sims 4 Lovestruck
Sims 4 Lovestruck. Picture: EA Games

In the past, Sims haven't been able to date other people at the same time without being regarded as cheating in The Sims universe. Lovestruck means that polyamory can finally exist and not affect relationships between Sims.

Elsewhere there are new romance dynamics including "wholesome", "steamy", "strained" and "unpredicatable". With Lovestruck, the possibilities for romance in the Sims are endless.

Lovestruck is available to preorder now and will be available to download worldwide on 25th July for £34.99.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Zac Efron has denied having plastic surgery

Zac Efron's Jaw Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix?

When Does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Come Out On Netflix? Here's Where To Watch

TV & Film

Did Viserys Want Aegon To Be King? House Of The Dragon Reveals His Last Words To Alicent

House Of The Dragon Finally Reveals Who King Viserys Actually Named As His Heir

TV & Film

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits