11 December 2021, 22:59
Sigrid and her signature vocals filled The O2 at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.
Sigrid's unmissable voice took over The O2 at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday night of London's most festive music event!
The 25-year-old star filled the arena with her biggest songs, opening the show with 'Don't Feel Like Crying' and delivering a slew of anthemic bops.
Putting on a huge show, Sigrid got all 16,000 fans singing along to mega-hits like 'Strangers' and 'Mirror'.
She brought the festive fun with her as she performed her latest single 'Home to You (This Christmas)', bringing all the holiday vibes to the #CapitalJBB!
Check out all the tunes from the songstress as well as her backstage antics...
Sigrid performed hit after hit at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.
