Sigrid Announces New Solo Debut Album ‘Sucker Punch’ For 2019

7 December 2018, 17:29 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 17:32

Sigrid has announced the date of her debut album
Sigrid has announced the date of her debut album. Picture: Getty

Sigrid's highly-anticipated debut solo album will drop on March 1st, 2019.

Pop star Sigrid has announced on social media the release of her debut solo album, Sucker Punch. The album will be released on March 1st, 2019.

WATCH: Sigrid Performs A Stunning Live Session Of Her New Song 'Sucker Punch', 'Strangers' & A Coldplay Cover

The Norwegian singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her fans saying her younger piano playing self would be "so incredibly proud."

The 22-year-old star revealed, "I've been working with so many talented artists and producers and I am so excited for you guys to hear this"

Speaking about the album, the singer/songwriter added: “I figured out early on that it’s gonna be difficult for me to try and be anything other than who I am. I always said if I’m gonna do this it’s easiest to be myself.”

A full track-list for the record is yet to be unveiled, but it will include the album titled track that was released in October.

have you seen it yet?

'Sucker Punch' comes after the released her second EP, 'Raw' earlier this year.

Whilst it's still early days for a tour announcement, Sigrid will be supporting George Ezra on his 2019 tour.

