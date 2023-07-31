Shop All New Capital Merch On Our Brand New Store

31 July 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 10:02

We've dropped new merch
We've dropped new merch. Picture: Global

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Our brand new merch store has just dropped!

From hoodies and tees to mugs and phone cases, we've just launched a brand new range of Capital merch to refresh your fits.

The Capital hoodies and tees come in loads of different colours and designs and we've got your new summer accessory sorted with the Capital water bottle.

We're also launching stylish tote bags and branded mugs – don't let anyone in the office get their hands on it!

To get your hands on our brand-new merch check out our store here!

Have a look at some of our brand new merch below.

Get your hands on our new Capital hoodie
Get your hands on our new Capital hoodie. Picture: Global
Upgrade your phone case to our No.1 case
Upgrade your phone case to our No.1 case. Picture: Global
Our Capital water bottles are a must-have summer accessory
Our Capital water bottles are a must-have summer accessory. Picture: Global

To get your hands on our merch check out our store here!

More News

See more More News

Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island?

Love Island's Molly Marsh: Panto Actress' Career, Age And Her Soap Star Mum

Meet Love Island series 10 star Tyrique Hyde

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, Famous Dad & Which Football Team He Plays For

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Left Love Island? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Harry Styles has 'Olivia' tattooed on his thigh

Harry Styles Got A Tattoo For Ex Olivia Wilde

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star