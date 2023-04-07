S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Has Died Aged 46

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died aged 46. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

S Club 7 star and 90s pop icon Paul Cattermole has died weeks after the band announced their reunion plans.

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has passed away at 46 years old, just a few weeks after the legendary band revealed their plans to reunite later this year.

The group and Paul's family announced the tragic news in a statement, saying they're 'devastated' by the loss of their 'brother'.

They wrote: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Paul Cattermole's death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Getty

Paul Cattermole rose to fame in S Club 7. Picture: Alamy

The group, including Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara and Bradley McIntosh were told told of Paul's passing after he was found dead at his home.

Management reportedly informed the group and said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death.

"Everyone is in pieces. Hannah (Spearritt) and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened," a source told this publication.

"No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief."

He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time. (2/2) — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

They add that the band have confirmed their reunion will not go ahead in light of the heartbreaking news.

S Club 7 were due to embark on a reunion tour this year.

The group, which rose to fame in the 90s and were known for hits like ‘S Club Party’ and ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, were planning to mark 25 years since they formed.